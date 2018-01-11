Nyantakyi hesitant on FA future

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi has asked his critics to allow him to finish his mandate following incessant questions over whether he will stand for re-election or not.

Reports in 2017 suggested that the FIFA Council member announced that he will not contest for the seat of presidency of the GFA.

Several people have been yearning to get a confirmation from the GFA boss as to whether he will contest again as being reported.

But Nyantakyi, who is now CAF’s First Vice President declined to answer questions posed to him by the Ghanasoccernet.com, asking his critics to ‘allow him to run his mandate.’

“Why are people so worried over whether I will contest elections in 2019 or not. What is the issue? Why are people worried about that? They should allow me to run my mandate,” he told the football website.

“There’ve been so many questions about this issue and I don’t want to talk about it again. They should just allow me to run my mandate,” he added.

This recent comment of the GFA boss has cast clouds of uncertainty over what his real intentions are.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was voted into office as GFA President in 2006 and has been the chief driver of Ghana football for almost 11 years now.

His remarkable and enviable achievements since assuming office saw him go unopposed in 2015 for a third term in office.

The GFA Presidential election is scheduled for this year and has so far been openly challenged by the President of Division One League side Phar Rangers, Nana Yaw Amponsah.-Ghanasoccernet