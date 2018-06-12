Nyantakyi gives up FIFA, CAF post

Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has resigned from the West Africa Football Union (WAFU), Federation of International Football (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) pending the outcome of investigations for fraud against him by ace journalists Anas Aremeyaw Anas in a documentary aired last week.

Mr Nyantakyi was caught on camera engaging in some shady deals with some potential investors and sponsors of the Ghana Premier League by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and the Tiger Eye PI undercover team, who has since reported Mr Nyantakyi to both FIFA and CAF respectively for investigations and ban.

Mr Nyantakyi, who was banned by FIFA from all football related activities for 90 days, has communicated his decision to resign at both FIFA and CAF, which prompted CAF president Ahmad Ahmad to announce at the on-going FIFA Congress in Moscow that the African Football Governing body would hold an Extraordinary Congress on September 30 in Egypt.

Nyantakyi, who was appointed GFA president in 2005, has seen the senior national team the Black Stars make a three consecutive appearance at the World Cup in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014, with the Black Satellites also winning the African U-20 trophy in 2009 and went further to win the U-20 World Cup in same year. –GNA