Nyantakyi, Anas clash over ‘Number 12’

For the first time, beleaguered former head of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has responded to allegations leveled against him in the expose carried out by Tiger Eye PI.

Mr Nyantakyi was caught engaged in some acts that contravenes the rules of football for which he is facing several sanctions from FIFA, CAF and the government of Ghana.

That notwithstanding, Mr Nyantakyi says he hate any form of corruption because it is counter-productive and undermines the credibility of any endeavour.

A statement yesterday in response to the documentary expressed Mr Nyantakyi’s determination to deal with the matter in accordance with the law as well as the most ethical and professional standards.”

In the statement, Mr Nyantakyi disclosed that a demand of $150, 000 was made by a third party representing ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to drop the number 12 investigative piece but he rejected the offer because he didn’t have the said amount to meet the demand.

“Let me also confirm that there was a demand on me through a third party to part with $150k for Anas to drop the videos on me. I didn’t have the said amount of money to meet his demand.

“My humble request to the Ghanaian public now is this, having heard my side, whatever your view is, please tell Anas to let you have the benefit of the full video devoid of his prior commentary and advice. You are capable of understanding things yourself.

Mr Nyantakyi rendered unqualified apologies to the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo, vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former president of Ghana, John Mahama, Ministers and deputy ministers of State, senior government officials, members of the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress as well as the football family.

“I owe them my deepest apologies because in my interaction with the supposed Sheikh from Qatar, I made comments that were not responsible having regard to my stature and experience.

Narrating his side of the story, Mr Nyantakyi said he was informed about the ‘investigative’ Sheikh’s interest in sponsoring the Ghana Premier League (GPL) for $5m a year for three years by the former Northern regional FA boss, Mr Abdulai Alhassan around September 2017.

Mr Alhassan, he said, explained that information about the Sheikh’s interest in sponsoring the Ghana league got to him from a certain Mr Ahmed Hussein Suale who is based in Qatar and Dubai.

“Mr. Alhassan told me that he knew Mr Suale in Tamale and believed that the offer was genuine. He further informed me that Mr Suale had been working with the Sheikh for at least seven years for which reason the offer was worth considering.

Mr Nyantakyi’s statement indicated that based on the representations, he met Mr Alhassan and discussed the subject.

At that same meeting, Mr Suale, according to Mr Nyantakyi, confirmed to him and Mr Alhassan that the Sheikh (Sheikh Al-Thani) wanted to set up an oil refinery in Ghana has similar investments in Cote d’Ivoire, Botswana, Lesotho and other parts of Africa and was also the majority shareholder of a family business known as MedGulf Construction Limited.

It said ‘Mr Suale then told us that the Sheikh gave $8m in financial support to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) political party and then president John Mahama in December 2016 for the General Elections.’

“Mr Suale also said that the Sheikh was ready to offer financial support to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in mitigation of expenses incurred in the run up to the 2016 General Election. He then sought our advice.”

“I responded by saying that if Sheikh Al-Thani spent $8m on a party that had lost Elections, it makes sense to spend the same amount or more on the party that won the election. I further stated that the President, Vice President, Ministers and Deputy Ministers all came out of a costly election so in making the provision to offer financial support to the party, he should donate to the NPP party: $5m in the name of (not to) the President; $3m in the name of (not to) the Vice President; $2m in the name of (not to) Minister and $1m in the name of (not to) Deputy Minister.

The statement requested Tiger Eye to play the full videos/audios of all the meetings held with Suale. The only occasion I met the supposed Sheikh was the meeting in Dubai. The video/audio presented to the public cannot be appreciated outside the context of all the meetings and discussions held.

On the Dubai trip, it said ‘Mr Suale advised that the Sheikh had requested that I pre-finance the trip and be reimbursed. I agreed and travelled to Dubai. I did not meet the Sheikh as promised. I paid for my ticket and hotel for the trip. Mr Suale then arranged a second trip which was the only occasion I met the supposed Sheikh.’

“Mr Suale provided me with an outboard air ticket (Dubai- Cairo) only contrary to an earlier agreement to finance an all round trip for me (Accra-Dubai-Accra).”

“It was during my second trip to Dubai that the Sheikh gave me $40,000.00 as reimbursement for the air tickets I pre-financed for my two trips and a third trip. It must be emphasized that I did not receive any other monies from the Sheikh for any other purpose.”

“I did not receive any monies for myself or on behalf of the President, the Vice President or any other senior Government official. Let me also clarify that the President, the Vice President, Ministers and Deputy Ministers and Senior Government Officials had no prior knowledge or subsequent knowledge of all the discussions contained in the video.”

It said “the money given to me was a refund for my expenses which I personally funded for the trip.”

The statement also said it was completely false that Mr. Nyantakyi received $65,000 from a person claiming to be a member of the Qatari Royal Family and that at the time the money was handed to me, I was informed “that the money was for shopping”.

He said travel expenses for the three trips came up to $61,000.00 the breakdown of which is as follows: Cost of air ticket for two (2) trips, board and lodging -$10,000.00; Cost of first-class air tickets for three others -$26,000.00 and Cost of board and lodging for the three others at Burj Arab Hotel Dubai for five days -$25,000.00, totaling $61,000.00.

The statement denied Nyantakyi’s negotiation of any sponsorship agreement between the GFA and any Qatari Trading Company.

…But Tiger Eye denies claims

Tiger Eye PI, the company that undertook the ‘Number 12’ documentary of Ghana football has described as a fabrication and a figment of Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi’s imagination claims that there was a third party attempt to demand a bribe to drop the video.

The former FA boss had claimed in a statement yesterday that there was a demand on him through a third party to part with $150,000 for Anas Aremeyaw Anas to drop the video which contents stunned Ghanaians.

But a statement from the Tiger Eye group signed by Anas discredited the claim and dared the former FA boss and FIFA Council member to name the third party.

It said Tiger Eye was ready to offer undercover support to assist in the finding of the third party should he extend an invitation.

“We understand that, under the circumstances Mr Nyantakyi finds himself, he want to clutch unto any straw to become credible. Anyone who knows Nyantakyi well knows that he does not give up easily, and as a lawyer he knows that the rule of the game is evidence.”

Regarding a purported hacking of Mr Nyantakyi email, ‘this is also manufactured to make him appear like a victim. Again, we dare him to substantiate who hacked his email and how the person did. In this day of advanced technology, these events are traceable.

“We wish to advise Mr Nyantakyi to address the issues uncovered by Tiger Eye investigations without seeking to pull others into his behavior.”

“The meeting was between the Tiger Eye team on one part and Nyantakyi and Alhassan Abdulai (Abu), the former Northern regional FA boss, on the other part. Under no circumstances was there a meeting with a third party. We are not aware of privy to any meeting with former footballers and two others.”

“This is also another lie. We are not surprised at his rate of manufacturing stories without any proof. He is good at it. From his own admissions, Mr Nyantakyi did not have the consent of the political authorities to negotiate on their behalf, yet he made a fantastic presentation on their behalf.”

The Anas statement maintained that Mr Nyantakyi was given $65,000 as a gift as hotel and accommodation expenses were borne by the Tiger Eye team although this was an official meeting.”

It added that the raw tape together with all documentary evidence have been submitted to the security agencies to investigate.