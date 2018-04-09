NWL: Sea Lions upset Immigrationm

Immigration Ladies suffered a 1-0 defeat to Sea Lions in the first week of the Southern sector FreshPak National Women’s League (NWL) on Saturday at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

It was a revenge for their loss to the ladies from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

The only goal of the game was scored by Elizabeth Owusua in the 40th minute with a header from close range.

Immigration’s goalkeeper, Patricia Mantey stretched to make a save but failed.

Ironically, it was the Immigration ladies that had the better of the dominance and dictated the pace of the game before seeing an attempt on goal ruled out for offside by referee Comfort Atiadey.

Later, the Elmina ladies took control of the game and made it difficult for their host to maintain their rhythm thereby creating a few chances, some of which were missed by Gifty Appiah.

Immigration was stronger in the second half but Rumanatu Tahiru squandered the three major chances that fell her way.

Results in full

Southern sector

Immigration Ladies 0-1 Sea Lions

Police Ladies 2-0 Soccer Intellectuals

Lady Strikers 1-1 Samaria Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies 1-0 Halifax

Northern Sector

Ampem Darkoa 2-0 K’si Sports Academy

Supreme Ladies 1-3 Northern Ladies FC

Ashtown Ladies 0-4 Prisons Ladies

Pearl Pia Ladies 3-2 Fabulous Ladies