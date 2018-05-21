NWL: Samaria Ladies hold Halifax

Samaria and Halifax ladies shared the spoils when they drew 1-1 in a pulsating final fixture of the first round of the Freshpak National Women’s League (NWL) match played at the ATTC Park on Saturday.

Ernestina Tetteh put the visitors ahead after 10 minutes.

However, Comfort Forkuo earned a point for her side with an injury time equaliser.

Samaria Ladies started the match on an aggressive note, taking the game to the visitors who defended their lines well with goalkeeper Grace Bawaa saving her side from going down in the opening exchanges.

But Halifax Ladies turned defense into attack in the 10th minute when midfielder Tetteh hit a direct shot at goal right behind the center circle.

The ball hit the cross bar before dropping into the net much to the surprise of goalkeeper Rose Baah in post for Samaria Ladies.

Samaria accepted the challenge and piled pressure on the opposition in search of the equaliser.

Samaria had defender Portia Prempeh to thank for an off-the-goal-line clearance in the 15th minute after Halifax Ladies attacker Leticia Adjei had lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Bawaa.

It was a one-way traffic from then as the away team defended gallantly throughout the half to thwart the attacking threats of the home team.

Back from recess, the story continued for the home side as they missed glorious opportunities that came their way with Halifax Ladies occasionally threatening the goal area of their opponents with counter-attacks.

When all was pointing to a famous victory for the Nungua side, a defensive error saw Forkuo race past skipper Faustina Addo and Rhoda Owusu to slot home the equaliser.

By Raymond Ackumey