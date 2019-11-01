Nutrifoods Board of Directors visit packaged foods operations in Tema

PBoard members of Caraway Pte, holding company of Nutrifoods which produces favourite household brands including Tasty Tom, Royal Aroma and Nutrisnax, experienced Madina’s popular food market in Accra last weekend, during a board visit to Ghana.

Commenting on the occasion Mr Ida San, President of Sanyo Foods and Director of the Caraway board said: “West Africa is a high potential market for consumer goods and is therefore an important focus for Nutrifoods in terms of future investment.”

Mr Ida went on to highlight the company’s continued commitment to fortification and nutrition, building on previous efforts including the reformulation of the popular Tasty Tom tomato mix in 2015 to include essential nutrients, and more recently, its entry into the health category last year with the launch of the brand Nutrisnax.

Board members also visited the Nutrifoods Biscuits factory in Tema that produces the market leading brands including Perk, Milky Magic, as well as the best-selling biscuit in the country: King Cracker.

They are supplied to 50,000 stores across Ghana with 45 million packets consumed every month.

Established in 1994, Olam Ghana is one of the leading food and agri-business companies in the country. It is the largest private Licenced Buying Company in the cocoa sector and buys cashew from more than 28,000 farmers.

The company operates the largest flour milling facility in the country (27 per cent market share), as well as a tomato mix processing and canning facility (45 per cent market share), and a biscuit manufacturing factory (41 per cent market share), producing market leading brands such as Perk, King Cracker, Royal Feast, Royal Aroma and Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix.



