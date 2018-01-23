Nursing mother grabbed with 34.84kg of ‘wee’

A 34-year-old nursing mother, Bertha Wetto was arrested by custom officers at the Dabala custom checkpoint on Sunday with 44 compressed slabs of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The woman was travelling from Akatsi to Accra on board a Hyundai H 200 mini bus, with registration number, GS 4710-13, which pulled up at the checkpoint at about 2.20pm.

During a routine check, the custom officers found two travelling bags on board the vehicle which they opened only to discover the parcels in them.

Assistant Commissioner of Customs (AC) Frank Cudjoe Ashong, the Aflao Sector Commander of the Custom Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Aflao yesterday.

He said that the woman readily claimed ownership of the bags and contents at the checkpoint.

The sector commander gave the gross weight of the items as 34.84 kilogrammes.

AC Ashong said that the woman was subsequently handed over to personnel of the Narcotic Control Board (NACOB) at the Aflao border post before she was taken into police custody.

According to the sector commander, NACOB officials from Accra were due to arrive in Aflao to commence investigations into the matter.

From Alberto Mario Noretti, Aflao