Nsawam Govt Hospital appeals for incubators

The Medical Superintendent of the Nsawam Government Hospital, Dr Kofi Ablorh, has appealed to individuals and organisations to assist the hospital to procure more incubators for the Antenatal Unit.

He said though the Antenatal Unit needed about ten incubators to be able to cater for the growing cases of babies born prematurely, it currently has two.

Dr Ablorh made the appeal here when the Kokrokoo Charities Foundation (KCF), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) presented an incubator estimated at $10,000 to the hospital.

The equipment was purchased with financed support from Beige Foundation, Capital Bank and Unilever Ghana Limited.

Dr Ablorh said because of the inadequate number of incubators, the hospital often referred premature babies to the Korle Bu Teaching and Ridge Hospitals.

He said that Nsawam Government Hospital recorded an average of 6000 deliveries in a year.

Dr Ablorh said from January to March this year, the hospital has recorded 1,400 deliveries, out of which 39 were premature babies, and 33 of the babies survived and six died.

Dr Ablorh thanked the KCF for the gesture aimed at saving the lives of premature babies.

The Director of Programmes of KCF, Dennis Adutwum, said his outfit has planned to procure 100 incubators for hospitals across the country, under Project 100.

He said, Kwami Sefa Kayi,a broadcaster at Peace FM and the Chairman of KCF were the brainchild of the project.

Mr Adutwum said the KCF had donated three incubators at the La General, Police Hospital and Prestea Government Hospitals.

He said ten additional incubators had been procured for other hospitals including Tamale Hospital.

From Kingsley Asare, Nsawam