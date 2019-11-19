NSA lauds Black Stars, Meteors

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has congratulated the senior national team, Black Stars, for putting up a sterling performance in their match against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in their 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

“The Black Meters also added the icing on the cake by beating their Malian counterparts that same evening, which also brought joy to all football loving Ghanaians,” a statement signed by Charles Obeng Amofah, Acting Head of Public Relations, NSA, said.

“This has given true meaning to the “Bring Back The love” slogan that seeks to rekindle the passion Ghanaians attach to our brand of football and we believe it will have a ripple effect on the other national teams.

“We believe our teams’ performance and the massive support from the fans both at the stadium and at home will spur them on to win more laurels for Ghana,” the statement added.

In another development, the NSA has sent goodwill messages to the Meteors who play against Cote d’Ivoire this afternoon in the semi-final of the African Under-23 Nations Cup tournament being held in Egypt.

A win for the Ghanaian boys would see them qualify for next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.