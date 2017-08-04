NRSC urges review on alcohol law

The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), Greater Accra Region, has called for a review of the law on alcohol blood concentration of drivers.

The Commission is recommending a reduction of the alcohol level in the blood from 0.08 to 0.05 per cent.

Charles Oduro Kwarteng, Greater Accra Regional Planning Officer at NRSC, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, said the review of Road Traffic Regulation Legislative Instrument 2180 of 2012, which stipulates the blood alcohol concentration for commercial and private drivers, would help to reduce road fatalities.

He said alcohol, considered as one of the major causes of road crashes in Ghana, usually results in impaired vision and poor judgment of the driver.

Falling short of providing figures on drink-driving fatalities, Mr Kwarteng appealed to the government to expedite action on the review of the legislation.

He suggested that Ghana emulates other countries such as Sweden, which prohibits blood alcohol concentration of not more than 0.02 per cent, adding that that law has resulted in that country recording minimal road accidents.

He said in spite of the prohibition on the sale of alcohol at lorry stations, some people still sell alcoholic products at commercial lorry parks.

He stressed that adherence to traffic regulations could prevent accidents and loss of lives.

In addition, he said intensified education on behavioural risk factors such as drink-driving, fastening of seat belts among others would reduce carnage on the roads.

He urged the police to be vigilant in checking traffic offences, and recommended to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to revoke the licenses of recalcitrant drivers.

By Malik Sullemana