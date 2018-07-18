NRIF is to augment Book and Research Allowance – Professor Yankah

Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State for Tertiary Education, has said the introduction of the National Research and Innovation Fund (NRIF) was to augment the Book and Research Allowance to promote research and innovation in the country.

He said NRIF Bill, currently before Parliament would focus on providing additional funds to support research, technology generation and innovation especially in tertiary and research institutions.

Professor Yankah was addressing the third congregation ceremony of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) where 554 students graduated from the Schools of Allied Sciences, Nursing and Midwifery and Public Health.

He said the NRIF, in accordance with government’s educational vision, scientific disciplines within the NRIF protocol would take 61 per cent of the fund.

Professor Yankah said developing economies were used to infant and maternal mortalities and needed health institutions outside the cities in hinterlands to save patients.

“We live in communities where ignorance, illiteracy and superstition conspire to kill kinsmen for very preventable causes”, Prof Yankah said.

Justice Victor Mawulorm Jones Dotse, Chairman, UHAS Council, said the Council would continue to provide creative guidance and leadership needed to ensure high standards in academic output to attain a distinctive mark.

Justice Dotse called for the continuous support of government, chiefs and the general public as the young university faced daunting challenges.

Professor John Gyapong, Vice Chancellor, UHAS, expressed gratitude to government for efforts at converting the Volta Regional Hospital into a teaching hospital to enhance quality training of health professionals and improve healthcare delivery.

He said though the University has made modest gains it still had a major infrastructure deficit.

Professor Gyapong therefore appealed to the private sector for partnership to develop the University.