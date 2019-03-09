NPP U/E Youth Wing inaugurated

PThe New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated the Upper East Regional Youth Wing to support in galvanising votes to enable it retain power in the 2020 general election.

Members, including the present and past constituency youth organisers, were drawn from all the 15 constituencies in the region.

Performing the inauguration ceremony which attracted regional and constituency executives as well as municipal, district chief executives and some ministers of state on Wednesday in Bolgatanga, the Deputy National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, charged the youth wing to embark on vigorous campaign activities to enable the party retain power in the impending elections.

He attributed the party’s victory of the 2016 general election to dedication, commitment, sacrifice, determination and hard work of the youth of the party and urged them to double their efforts to enable the party win convincingly the upcoming 2020 elections.

“Despite the fact that the NPP government inherited shattered economy from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), it has managed to put the economy on track for its two years in power.

“I assure the youth who have not yet benefited from the NPP government to exercise restraint whilst it works towards addressing their needs however, you must work harder to retain the NPP government in power to accomplish your dreams,” Nana Boakye said.

The National Organiser of the party, Sammy Awuku, stressed that, the party was bent on retaining power in 2020 and would never be complacent in its campaign activities saying that “ barely two years in power, the NPP government under the able leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo, has worked to improve upon the conditions of Ghanaians by introducing pro-poor policies and programmes such as the free senior high school and planting for food and jobs, among others.

“The government is working hard to expand school infrastructure across the country to eliminate the double track system which has attracted a lot of criticisms from the opposition parties,” he noted.

The Regional Youth Organiser of the party, Mr Solomon Latif, entreated all party members particularly the youth to bury their differences and work in unity and harmony towards the party’s victory in the 2020 elections. He charged the national, regional and constituency executives of the party to team up with the regional youth wing and work harder to retain the party in power in the 2020 general election.

