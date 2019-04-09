NPP rubbishes Mahama’s solution to ‘dumsor’

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described former President John Dramani Mahama’s solution to the erratic power supply (dumsor) the country faced during his tenure of office as “merely an opportunity for the NDC’s transaction agents to make more money from granting power purchasing contracts”.

Rather, the ruling party said, the Akufo-Addo-led government deserves praise for allegedly saving Ghanaians over $7.6 billion in excess capacity charges in electricity alone, over the next 13 years.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Sunday, the General Secretary of the NPP, Mr John Boadu said the NPP saved Ghana by terminating 11 power purchasing agreements and deferring others.

He further accused the previous government of spending huge sums of money on fewer projects at exorbitant costs.

The situation of Ghana, under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, he said had turned the economy around, saying government was on the way to creating the kind of future Ghanaians had always yearned for.

“New oil and gas discoveries give us another opportunity under the NPP government to grow the economy in leaps and bounds, create jobs and for Ghanaians to lead the way into a prosperous Africa,” he opined.

According to Mr Boadu, the NPP government would continue to use innovative financing techniques to leverage the country’s natural resources, with bauxite in particular, for development.

Describing the achievements of President Akufo-Addo as laudable, the General Secretary said the country was on the path to major transformation, adding that the NDC led government had clearly demonstrated that they have nothing good to offer Ghanaians.

The biggest mistakes, Ghanaians could make, he said was to entrust the country’s resources and future again into “the same hands that took an oil-rich country from a growth path of 14 per cent to 3.4 per cent”.

Mr Boadu explained that it was the responsibility of the NPP to let Ghanaians know that the borrowed money under the NDC allegedly went into inflated contracts such as the Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport.

By RAISSA SAMBOU

