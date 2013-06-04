NPP replies NDC

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rebuffed calls for President Nana Akufo-Addo to condemn acts of violence being perpetrated by followers of the party.

Addressing a press conference in Accra yesterday the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahene said the National Democratic Congress has no moral right to be complaining about the attacks when they presided over eight years of similar attacks, vandalism and murder of opposition supporters.

He therefore urged the police to be even handed in the handling of the matter.

There have been alleged attacks perpetrated by members of the NPP after the party was declared winner of the 2016 general election.

The attacks have witnessed NPP supporters seized some public toilets and offices across the country.

Some officers of the National Health Insurance Scheme, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Youth Enterprise Agency have all suffered violent takeovers.

The passport office in Accra, toll booths in Tema, Assin Fosu, Cape Coast and many other areas in the country have all been attacked and operators chased out.

The attackers claimed they were kicked out of their jobs eight years ago when the NPP lost power to the NDC and they were back to take what is rightfully theirs.

The police have managed some arrests and have begun prosecuting wrongdoers.

Members of the opposition NDC, not impressed with what was happening have threatened to retaliate if the violent attacks on their supporters do not end.

However the NPP has questioned their morality in condemning post-election violence and takeover of state entities.

Mr. Boahen, chronicled similar incidents perpetrated by the NDC when they also came to office in 2009.

“It is most shocking to have Mr. Kofi Portuphy lead the charge against the NPP about seizures.

The NDC National Chairman was one of the principal persons who masterminded or conducted to use foot soldiers who descended on state institutions and facilities,” he said.

He added that in 2009, Mr. Portuphy led the NDC to physically take over NADMO and impose himself on NADMO until the late President Atta Mills formally requested him to take over.

“Indeed, Mr. Portuphy was the one who signed the dismissal letter of Mr. Asiedu Akrofi,” he said.

Nana Boahen further said the NPP would respond in equal measure if the NDC attempted any act of violence.

He further asked the NDC to accord the President the maximum respect.

“As for Kofi Portuphy, Asiedu Nketia and Koku Anyidoho and their gang, we shall caution that from now on, if they throw mud on the President in whom we unprecedentedly, overwhelmingly, majority of Ghanaians reposed their confidence in, we will pay them back in equal measure.

“The NDC indeed wants the nation to show respect to former President Mahama and so they, must also show respect to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he said.