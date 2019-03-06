NPP ready to disband vigilante groups if…–Sammi Awuku

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has stated that his party is ‘ever ready’ to let go all vigilante groups formed within the NPP if only the National Democratic Congress (NDC) admit to do same.



According to him, “if both parties (NPP and NDC) come to an agreement to break up from those groups, their services will not be needed ahead of the 2020 elections”.



Mr Awuku admitted that the NPP had birth numerous vigilante groups but their modus operandi was not to cause violence and wondered why the NDC could not come clean on similar groups under the ‘umbrella’ family.



Mr Awuku was responding to NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel George’s claims that the NDC’s ‘Azorka Boys’, ‘the Hawks’ among others are not vigilante groups, instead, community development groups.



He made the claim when he appeared as a witness before the Emile Short Commission investigating the violence that marred the recent Ayawaso by-election and related matters.



According to Sam George, those who accuse the ‘Azorka Boys’ of vigilantism are misinformed stressing, “I can state for a fact without equivocation that the party I belong to, the NDC, does not have any vigilante group”.



However, Mr Awuku noted that the posture of the NDC would make matters worse and drag the call by President Nana Akufo-Addo to dissolve vigilante groups saying, “We should all admit we have the groups so we can disband them as directed by the President,” he noted. –peacefmonline.com



