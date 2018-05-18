NPP, NDC urged to ban vigilante groups

Ranking Member of Parliament’s Employment Committee, Dr Kwabena Donkor, has admonished the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ban all vigilante groups linked to them.

“At the national level, we should ban these groups,” he stressed.

Dr Donkor, Member of Parliament (MP) for Pru East, expressed worry about the level of insecurity in the country, saying “if the party forming the government today had taken the appropriate steps when these Invincible Forces and Delta Forces emerged, there would not have been any need for other groups to also emerge, that is why I don’t want this to be handled just as a partisan activity.”

He expressed his displeasure with the emergence of a new vigilante group known as ‘The Hawks’ which is purported to be linked to the NDC.

Dr Donkor, the former Minister of Power, noted that although the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, had denied knowledge of any such group in the party, an individual of the party has owned up to organising ‘The Hawks’ to execute a job.

“At the next National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, I will raise the issue that it is not enough to dissociate ourselves from ‘The Hawks’ but we should go further and the party must take a firm stand, if possible, call into question the membership of whoever is supporting such groups,” he said.

The creation of ‘The Hawks’ comes on the back of calls by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), to both NPP and NDC and other political parties to dissolve all vigilante groups within their respective parties.

Dr Donkor pointed out that “the creation of ‘The Hawks’ by the NDC will not augur well for the state due to the negative manifestation of the groups beginning in the Ashanti Region where the appointed National Security Coordinator was forcefully ejected from office.

“It didn’t end there, we saw the premises of competent jurisdiction being invaded by the group and freeing people in lawful custody and threatening to cause mayhem.

“As a nation, we seem to have grudgingly kept quiet and now another group has emerged called the Hawks ostensibly associated with the NDC even though, the party has formally come out to disassociate itself with the group,” Dr Donkor lamented. –classfmonline.com/starrfmonline.com