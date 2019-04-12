NPP, NDC are not ‘sincere’ in disbanding vigilantism— Rhodaline Ayana

Former vice chairperson of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Rhodaline Ayana, has questioned the sincerity of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in disbanding their respective vigilante groups.



She explained that the stance taken at the first meeting of the two leading political parties in respect of the approach towards disbandment of political party vigilantes, smacks of insincerity.



The two parties, met on April 9 at the request of the National Peace Council, to find pragmatic solution to the scourge of political vigilantism in the country. Even though the parties agreed at the maiden meeting to disband the groups, they disagreed on how exactly it should be done.



While the NDC called for a total disbandment of all vigilante groups, the NPP insisted only political vigilante groups should be disbanded, the NPP did not also agree to the identification of the vigilante groups before they are banned and the meeting thus ended abruptly, with the NDC expressing disappointment at the turn of events.



But Rhodaline Ayana observed that both parties had not been honest in their approach to the issue of disbanding political vigilante groups and they did not want to admit they had vigilantes in their own fold.



“I will like to say the two parties, that is the NPP and the NDC are not being sincere to the citizenry, they will have to accept they do have vigilantes in their midst but have denied it.

“It is mere rhetoric for the parties to issue statements to condemn and disassociate themselves from acts of vigilantism when they arise, I expect more practical solution to the challenge than the statements usually issued.



“I am disappointed the parties did not own up to vigilante groups in their first meeting, which is to set the foundation for further engagements towards banning such groups because I expect them to agree there is a challenge they have vigilantes, I don’t think they really want to solve the menace.



“I agree with NDC’s call for multi-stakeholder engagement on the matter, the National Peace Council, civil society organisations, and other well-meaning citizens are better placed to help find a lasting solution to the menace of vigilantism by giving as much information as possible to the security agencies for a possible identification and regulation,” Rhodaline Ayana advised. -3news.com