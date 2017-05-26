NPP, Mahama salute Africans on AU Day.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), yesterday saluted people of the continent as Ghanaians commemorated African Union Day.

A statement issued and signed by the ruling party’s Acting General Secretary, John Boadu said the “NPP is pleased to join the rest of the world in congratulating Africans on the continent and in the Diaspora for their diverse contribution towards the African project.

The party further saluted the continental organisation (African Union) on the milestone occasion and called on Africans and African governments to reaffirm their support and commitment to the ideals of the Union”.

According to the statement, the day, which has been declared a continental holiday, also happened to be the 54th anniversary of the founding of the African Union adding that “surely, it is worth celebrating”.

This year’s celebration had the theme, ‘Harnessing the demographic dividends through investments in the youth’.

The NPP said the theme would provide a unique opportunity for Africans to reflect on matters of youth development and also celebrate milestones chalked in this enterprise.

“It is gratifying to note that in Ghana, the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo has in words and in deeds, shown significant commitment towards the wellbeing of the nation’s youth and so, the NPP is hopeful that other African countries will emulate the good examples of Ghana.

Undoubtedly, no nation can make any meaningful progress without prioritising matters of youth development.”

The statement further paid glowing tribute to the founding fathers of the union including Ghana’s first presient, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Haile Selassie, Malcom X, Muammar Gaddafi among others.

“Finally, the NPP extends its best wishes to all Africans as we commemorate this historic day and also calls on Ghanaians in particular, to actively take part in activities earmarked by the Foreign Affairs Ministry to climax the day,” the statement added.

Relatedly, former President John Dramani Mahama also urged Africans to work hard to shape their future as their forerunners envisioned in their struggle towards the total liberation of the continent.

Mr Mahama, in a face book post yesterday asserted that the journey towards true freedom has been a long one and daunting at some point, but the spirit of Pan Africanism has remained “unquenchable”.

“Let’s keep working at it, let’s tear down the barriers, let’s tear down stereotype, let’s tear down the relics of neocolonialism and let’s work hard to shape our common future as our forebears envisaged,” he noted.