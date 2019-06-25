NPP has enviable record of expanding economy – Boadu

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has alluded that the NPP has had the opportunity of being in office for less than 14 years out of the 62 years of the nation since independence, yet has an enviable record of increasing the size of the economy.

He noted that there was the need for all well-meaning Ghanaians to ensure that the party stayed in power for over 16 years as that was the surest way of rebuilding the nation.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the Korea branch of the NPP in Paju, South Korea, Mr Boadu, tasked executive and non executive members of the party in Korea to put in necessary measures to bring on board majority of Ghanaians living in Korea.

He indicated that growth of the external branch is largely dependent on dynamism and unity among executives, and they should eschew backbiting and other acts that would not inure to benefit of the party.

The Deputy Ambassador of Ghana to China, Dr Charles Dwamena, advised the newly sworn in executives not to live in isolation but should at all times, work in collaboration with other branches of the party in Asia-Pacific region to achieve optimum results.

Freddie Blay, the National Chairman of NPP, charged party members to work hard in anticipation of the implementation of Representative of Peoples Amendment Act (ROPAA), as there were an estimated two million eligible voters in the diaspora.

Mrs Dufie Agyarko-Kusi, Ghana’s Ambassador to South Korea, urged Ghanaians in South Korea to take advantage of the embassy’s registration link online to register to be offered consular assistance when the need arose.

Hanan Wahab, the Chief Executive Officer of National Buffer Stock Company and Habib Iddrisu, a Director at Free Zones Board, took turns in sensitising the audience on various programmes and policies their agencies were rolling out, and encouraged them to take advantage of them.

Attafuah Danso, the Director of International Affairs of NPP, said the Korea branch was the 22nd external branch and plans were underway to inaugurate other branches in Middle East and Africa in anticipation of ROPAA.

Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn-in branch executives, Richard Zinleri, thanked members of the Korea branch for confidence reposed in them and founding members and assured of selfless leadership. -kasapfmonline.com