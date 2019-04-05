NPP group urges Pres to appoint Wa East MP as Minister

A group by name, Concerned New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth in Funsi has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to appoint the Member of Parliament (MP) of Wa East, Godfrey Bayon Tangu, in a ministerial capacity to help the government in realising its development agenda.

According to the group’s leader, Sumaila Dundusi, the MP has shown in his current role that he was ready to serve and support the President in developing the required policies that ensures socio-economic growth.

Speaking to Ghanaian Times in an interview in Accra yesterday, he said that his appointment would further assure the constituents that the President was appreciative of their role in his assumption to the office of the presidency.

Mr Dundusi, who is also the Assemblyman for the Funsi South Electoral Area in the Wa East District, stated that the appointment of Mr Tangu in a ministerial capacity would also persuade the constituents to vote massively for the NPP in the 2020 general elections just as they did in 2016.

Providing further reasons why President Akufo-Addo should consider the MP for appointment, he said that Mr Tangu is the only parliamentary candidate to have won a seat for the ruling party on three occasions in the last four parliamentary elections including 2005, 2008 and 2016.

“In the 2016 presidential elections, the constituents voted massively for President Akufo-Addo. This is because they wanted to see their MP in a ministerial position. So we beg the President not to disappoint the constituents,” he added.

In his role as an MP, the Assemblyman noted that Mr Tangu has provided tertiary education sponsorships for many citizens of the constituency to be able to further their education while providing hospital beds for some Community-based Health Planning and Service (CHPS) compounds.

Additionally, the MP, he said has built teachers’ quarters in some of the communities including Katua and Duu, all within the district, drilled boreholes for water supply and provided street lights to lots of the communities.

“All we want is that he is brought to the frontline to help the government. We believe and know he has the capabilities.

“Under former President Kufour’s government, he was appointed a Minister of State in charge of Roads. We know he’s ready and prepared to work harder for the good of the government and Ghanaians at large.

“We are appealing that the President gives him this opportunity to serve so that we can also be motivated to vote for the NPP in the next general elections,” Mr Dundusi added.

BY CLAUDE NYARKO ADAMS