NPP executives, Sekyere East DCE clash

There was pandemonium at the constituency office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Effiduase-Asokore constituency in the Ashanti Region over plans to remove the Sekyere East District Chief Executive (DCE), Mary Marfo.

The Effiduase-Asokore Constituency Secretary of the NPP, Kwame Ampretwum is said to be leading the campaign to get the DCE removed.

As a government appointee at the Sekyere East District Assembly, Mr Ampretwum has been accused of leading some 16 assembly members to pass a vote of no confidence in Ms Marfo.

In reaction to the attacks on the DCE, some angry young men stormed the NPP constituency office to lock up the facility and were faced with resistance by some executives including Mr Ampretwum which resulted in a free-for-all fight.

Narrating his ordeal, Mr Ampretum alleged that he was subjected to severe beatings by the thugs he suspected were supporters of Ms Marfo and his only crime was exposing alleged rot at the assembly under her supervision.

Mr Ampretwum alleged that Ms Marfo had been accused of 16 malpractices, however, he indicated that all attempts by the party to get her to do the right thing had proven futile saying, “We promised the people to fight corruption, so we won’t allow the selfish interest of one person to take us back to opposition”.

Meanwhile, four persons have been arrested after a confrontation at the NPP office.

-adomonline.com