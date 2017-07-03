NPP executives asked to seek jobs for supporters

Mr Kennedy Agyapong, a financier of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)has warned national executives of the party not to waste their time and resources to seek re-election during the impending congress, if they can’t facilitate jobs for the party’s teeming unemployed youth.

According to him, the executives must compel those who have positions in government to offer jobs to the party’s youth who worked tirelessly to bring the NPP to power.

Mr Agyapong, who is also Member of Parliament for Assin Central noted that those in authority must not be allowed to enjoy whatever privileges they have now alone, while the jobless youth suffer.

He alleged selfishness of some leading NPP members who have formed 800 companies to do business with the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Limited, while others are scrambling for contracts in other sectors.

Mr Agyapong warned the current national executives of the same fate if they remain quiet over certain acts which will work against the Akufo-Addo presidency.

“National executives, I’m warning you if you don’t speak up, then nobody should seek re-election. This is the condition we should give our national executives to ensure that those in authority help our party youth to get jobs and do businesses.

“If it remains one sided, then take it from me, none of the executives will retain their position.

“We want people who will stand for the party and challenge the executive that what is going on will destroy the party.

“Nobody should keep quiet, so soon everybody has started agitating. It won’t work, I’ll talk,I’m ready to die for Ghana and NPP,” Mr Agyapong fumed. –kasapafmonline.com