NPP chastises NDC for breach of trust in vigilantism dialogue

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has chastised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for discussing what transpired after the first meeting to disband party militia groups in the country.

According to the party, it breached trust and went against the rules of engagement, describing the situation as totally below the best and unacceptable because the agreement was to communicate singularly through communiqué.

The NPP and NDC attended the first party militia meeting which was moderated by the National Peace Council in Accra with the hope they can, through the meeting, find ways to deal with the menace of party militia which seems to be gradually engulfing the country.

Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC after Tuesday’s meeting granted interviews in which he expressed the party’s dissatisfaction at the gathering as their expectations were not met.

“Generally, summary of my impression is, I was disappointed about the outcome of the meeting, my expectation was, the meeting will deal with scope of discussion including the type of vigilantism and what to discuss as part of national dialogue.

“My second expectation was the level of participation, who are qualified and based on what criteria to participate, which was our understanding of purpose of meeting, unfortunately when we met, we could neither agree on scope completely nor level of participation by other stakeholders,” he stressed.

However, Buabeng Asamoah, Communications Director of the NPP, pointed out that “I find it very unfortunate, I am compelled to say this because I hear the General Secretary of the NDC has been on several media outlets purporting to say things that happened in the room during the nearly five hours of talk.

“The NDC General Secretary should have known better because his conduct smacks of immature politician, if we had wanted to hold the meeting in a market place, we would have had the media in the room, yet they waited in the anteroom until we finished before they came in.

“Asiedu Nketia’s behaviour smacks of someone who wants to intentionally break down the talks, why can’t you wait until April 29? Why can’t you write to the chairman of the Peace Council stating your reservations,” Mr Asamoah queried. –myjoyonline.com