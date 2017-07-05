‘NPP can’t afford to lose 2020 elections’

The Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Madam Elizabeth Sackey, has urged party supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to prevent it from suffering the fate of former President John Mahama who served only a term in office.

The massive victory of the party she said must be repeated in the next elections.

President Nana Akufo-Addo won the Presidential election in a historic manner and finally secured the Presidency after the third time defeated the incumbent, President Mahama.

Nana Akufo-Addo polled 5,716,026 to beat incumbent President Mahama who had 4,713, 277 which was announced by the chairman of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei.

According to statistics of the commission, Nana Akufo-Addo recorded 53.85 per cent of total votes cast as against 44.40 per cent by President Mahama.

Commenting on the victory of the party at a delegates conference in the Okaikoi North constituency, Madam Sackey called on party supporters not to give up but continue preaching the good works of the government.

“The party is committed to achieving its campaign promises hence party supporters should continue supporting the president and convince other individuals from other political parties to join the elephant family.

“The party cannot afford just a term in office and so I will encourage you to continue doing your best, we must win more souls for NPP because we need to win the next polls with more than two million votes.

“I am saying this because the appointees of President Akufo-Addo are working hard to ensure that we achieve our goals and not make your efforts go in vain.

“We will make sure that we create opportunities to get everyone a job because this victory that we achieved should not make it just a term for the party but continue for more than 20 years,’’ she stressed. –rainbowradioonline.com