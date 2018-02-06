Northern REGSEC declares war against troublemakers

The Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC), has declared war against armed robbers and other troublemakers in the region at the launch of “Operation Calm Lives” at Tamale yesterday.

The Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, who is the head of the REGSEC, warned that the security personnel in the region would pursue all criminals and troublemakers who attempt to make the region ungovernable.

Under the operation Calm Lives, mobile barriers would be stationed in the various joints and spots across the region particularly the Tamale metropolis.

Security patrols would be intensified at night on the major roads and other routes within the region.

Mr. Saeed emphasised that all the security agencies had been equipped with the needed resources to deal drastically with criminals.

He said the police and military command in the region had been retooled with six additional puck-ups to help flush out criminals in the region.

Mr. Saeed indicated that the REGSEC was determined to protect lives and properties in the area.

“We would do everything within our power and legally to ensure absolute peace and tranquility in the region,” the minister assured.

He stated that the killing of innocent people, including businessmen and women in the region, would now be a thing of the past “as the personnel are fully out to face criminals squarely”.

The minister thereby urged all businessmen and women not entertain any fear as the security personnel were adequately supported to execute the job effectively and efficiently.

“We are here today Monday to declare that the days of fears are over and that our security agencies are coming out strongly on armed robbers and perpetrators of condemnable acts,” Mr. Saeed said.

The Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Patrick Adusei Sarpong commended the minister for the logistics and other support to fight crime.

He emphasised that the security personnel were more than motivated to function effectively.

DCOP Sarpong maintained that the security personnel were prepared to lay their lives in order to protect lives and properties.

He, therefore, called for collaboration from the chiefs and other opinion leaders to ensure the success of the operation Calm Lives.

FROM: YAKUBU ABDUL-MAJEED, TAMALE