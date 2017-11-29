No nationality switch for Bissah – MoYS

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) is determined to mediate the impasse between former Youth Olympics gold medalist Martha Bissah and the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA).

According to Deputy Minister, Pius Hadzide, the ministry will find an amicable solution in a bid to preventing Bissah from switching nationalities.

Bissah, who is now based in the USA, cannot represent Ghana at any event as she is serving an indefinite suspension after failing to substantiate bribery allegations levelled against executives last year.

This has led to fears the budding talent will be lured to switch her nationality.

The Deputy Minister told Joy Sports it was unfortunate that the issue had been allowed to drag, but insisted everything possible will be done to get Bissah to compete for the country.

“The impasse between Bissah and Ghana Athletics Association have come to the attention of the ministry and we are taking steps to ensure that we are able to get a peaceful resolution to the matter and to ensure that Martha Bissah continues to play her role as a patriotic Ghanaian, competing for and on behalf of Ghana.”

“I have met the Ghana Athletics Association executives and they are cooperative and quiet understanding.”

“We also have made contact with people who are close to Martha because we understand she is out of Ghana at this time and so we are confident that proceeding on the path that we are, we believe that Martha will not switch nationality this year or any other year and we will find a resolution to this matter,” Hadzide concluded.

Bissah, who is gradually showing recovery of her lost form, has expressed her frustration with the GAA ban, saying it was preventing her from competing in events which she needed her country’s clearance to take part in.