No Easter break for JHS teachers – GES

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has placed an embargo on holidays for all Junior High School teachers within the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District of the Upper West Region. They are not to go on Easter break next month.



The teachers are to remain at post in their respective schools during the holidays to teach final year JHS students as part of measures by the District Directorate of Education to ensure improvement in academic performance, particularly in this year’s BECE.



A directive issued by the District Director of Education, Simon G. Bagbio, in a letter dated March 11, 2019 warned any teacher who flouts the order will face sanctions.



Holidays, according to the Education Directorate, are for students and not teachers as some have held. “Any teacher within the JHS category who frowns upon this directive shall be handled accordingly as the holidays are actually meant for the pupils and not teachers,” Mr Bagbio stated in the letter.



All heads of basic schools within the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District Directorate of Education have been notified about the directive and are to ensure strict compliance by their teachers.



Academic performance in the district at the basic level has been very poor, something that has caused authorities over the years to find lasting solution to the problem.



School dropout is also prevalent in the district.- Source: 3news.com