No compromise on shoddy work – MDF Administrator

The acting Administrator of the Minerals Development Fund (MDF), Dr Noriss Hammah, has warned that the fund would not compromise on shoddy works on projects in the various communities.

He, therefore, urged contractors and their agents working on MDF projects to follow specifications and schedule.

Dr Hammah made this point on Friday, during an inspection of the second phase of a four-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at the Prestea Senior High School, in the Prestea-Huni Valley Municipal Assembly of the Western Region.

The project is being executed by Messrs Willcorner Enterprise, and funded by the MDF at the cost of GH₵ 300,000.

Part of the block has been used for a science laboratory, but the furniture showed poor finishing.

The laboratory stools with poor sand paper work, wobbled while the slabs also showed poor alignment and finishing, with cracks on the surface.

Noting that the structure of the building was good, Dr Hammah, was, however, unhappy with the quality of some of the fittings, and, therefore, encouraged works department at the assembly and the contractor to ensure quality work.

He also directed the works department to conduct effective inspection on MDF projects.

He said it was important that the fund delivered good and quality services that would be long-lasting and also serve the needs of the communities.

Dr Hammah encouraged the assemblies to select good and competent contractors to work on projects to ensure good results.

“You can deliver two classrooms and do it well than working on multiple projects and not getting the value for money. We need quality work on MDF projects,” the MDF Administrator stressed.

He mentioned that MDF projects were tailored to meet the specific needs of the communities.

The Assistant Works Engineer, Mr Michael Osei Antwi, pledged to ensure that the various defects were corrected.

In an interview with journalists, the Assistant Headmaster, Bless Kodjo Katamani, applauded the MDF for the project and hoped that it would promote the teaching of science in the school.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, PRESTEA

Pic 1 : The new classroom block for Prestea Senior High School

Pi2 2 shows Acting MDF Administrator Dr Noriss Hammah in an interview with journalists

Pic 3,2,5 shows The stools with poor sandpaper work and cracks in the slabs

