No.10 jersey not my favourite shirt -Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has explained the decision to drop the No.10 jersey of the Black Stars, stating that it was never his favourite shirt number.

According to the midfielder who has just joined Inter Milan, his favourite jersey number is 20 but was asked to wear the iconic 10 number by a senior and respected colleague.

The 29 year-old midfielder decided against the wearing of the number 10 shirt few weeks to the start of the 2012 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament which was hosted by Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, returning to his favourable number 20.

Asamoah told Accra based Joy fm that he first wore the number 10 jersey at the 2008 AFCON on home soil in the absence of then captain Stephen Appiah and it became his preferred number after Appiah announced his retirement from international football in 2010.

“I told them I didn’t want the number 10 shirt because at that moment I wasn’t the one who chose it”, Asamoah told joy sport.

“My favourite number was number 20. I loved to wear that number because, when I started my career in Europe that happened to be my first jersey number. When I went to the Italian side, Udinese, I was given that number and people got to know me by it.

“I fell in love with the jersey number so when I came to the national team, I opted for it”.

He said it was Stephen Appiah who made him wear the number 10 jersey for the first time in the 2008 AFCON.

“I remember when we were playing the 2008 AFCON here in Ghana; Appiah told them to give me the number 10”.

He cleared rumours that his decision to drop the number 10 shirt was due to bad dreams.

“I have never had any conversation with anyone over dreams of someone chasing me. I don’t know where that story came from”.

“But honestly I never had any dream, I told them I don’t want the jersey number anymore, I want to change and take back my number 20 so it wasn’t because someone was chasing me,” Asamoah said.

Kwadwo Asamoah last featured in a Black Stars game in 2014 during the World Cup hosted by Brazil and has made public his intentions of returning to the side for the 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

