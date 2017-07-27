NMC condemns articles published against GAF

The National Media Commission (NMC) has described as unfair series of articles published by Prince Prah in The Day Break newspaper and on his blog about the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

A statement signed by Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, Chairman of NMC said the said articles could potentially undermine the cohesion of the institution and negatively affect national security.

In the series of articles published from June 2016 in the newspaper and on his blog at – http://www.prahprince.blogspot.com –, Mr Prah alleged, among others, that its promotions and appointments were influenced by tribal considerations.

But according to the statement, Mr Prah could not substantiate his claims at the Settlement Committee meeting of the Commission neither did he have evidence to back the claims of tribal bias.

“Rather, he had collected a set of names in relation to some promotions in the Ghana Armed Forces and made assumptions about their ethnic origins and the circumstances of their promotion,” it said.

The Commission noted that promotions and appointments in every institution involved detailed and complex processes and that circumstances that lead to staff promotions could also vary from case to case depending on the needs of the organisation, its growth strategies and the performance of officials.

“Just looking at names and insinuating or sometimes directly alleging ethnic bias, as Mr Prah did, was unprofessional and could be dysfunctional in the case of the Ghana Armed Forces,” the statement said.

It advised the media to be cautious in their coverage of matters relating to ethnicity in public life and especially in the security services.

The statement said while security organisations should not be insulated from public and media scrutiny, journalists who seek to scrutinise the work of security agencies must do so with circumspection and professionalism.

