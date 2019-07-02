NLA, VAG to launch lottery to create 20,000 jobs

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) in collaboration with the Veterans Administration Ghana (VAG), will this month launch the VAG Lotto, a new lottery product.

The VAG Lotto would bring an additional revenue stream to the Consolidated Fund and create about 20,000 jobs directly and indirectly, a statement from NLA and copied Ghanaian Times revealed.

It is expected to help address issues of illegal lottery operations in Ghana, the statement added.

“Before the agreement with the Veterans Administration Ghana, most of the private lotto operators and agents were operating with a licence granted under Act 844, a law which empowers the veterans to engage in raffles or lottery to the benefit of its membership,” the statement said.

However, the NLA-VAG partnership gives the NLA the sole power to operate, manage and regulate VAG Lotto,” It said. VAG lacked the technology, infrastructure, machinery and resources to operate, manage and regulate lotteries, and therefore, was depending on third parties who were abusing the lottery regulations and impoverishing the veterans.

The licence issued by VAG to private lotto operators and agents came to an end on November 2018, it added

“It is important to state that, only duly licensed lotto marketing companies and private lotto operators and agents would be allowed to participate in the VAG Lotto strictly in accordance with the terms and conditions as contained in their respective licences,” it said.

The statement indicated that necessary actions would be taken by the Authority to clamp down on all unlicensed lotto operators and agents across the country.

