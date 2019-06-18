NLA to roll out solar -powered e-kiosk soon

The National Lottery Authority’s (NLA) solar-powered e-kiosk, which will be rolled out soon with the collaborative efforts of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), banks, telecommunication companies, and utility service providers will usher the country into a Cash-lite society

The e-kiosk project, according to a release from the NLA, will ensure interoperability between bank accounts, mobile money wallets, Point of Sales terminals, VAT and other electronic payment platforms.

“Ghana has the baseline infrastructures such as RTGs, ATMs and POS switches coupled with a Mobile Money Interoperability for the purpose of achieving a cash-lite economy. However, Ghana is still very much a cash dependent society. A cash-lite economy has been a long awaited dream for Ghana and the E-Kiosk platform would lead in ensuring the realisation of that dream,” it said.

The statement said the Payment and Settlement Act passed by Parliament in March this year had empowered the Bank of Ghana to establish, operate, and promote any project that facilitated electronic payments systems in the country.

“The NLA currently has about 10, 000 sales centres across the country and coming on board the solar-powered e-kiosk, the Authority is aiming at having about 40, 000 sales centers, one per polling station and electoral areas. This approach of business model will provide easy accessibility, availability and reachability to customers.

“The solar-powered e-kiosks would help to usher Ghana into a full cash-lite society and, in addition creates over 100, 000 jobs for Ghanaians especially the youth. It is expected to be the game-changer in the financial system of Ghana, thereby making Ghanaians enjoy a full financial inclusion,” the statement said.

By Times Reporter