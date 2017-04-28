NLA to collaborate with uncertified private lottery operators …Director General

The Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Kofi Osei-Ameyaw says the Authority is ready to collaborate with uncertified private lottery operators who are willing to join NLA.

He said the Authority would issue them with licenses, and provide them with point of sale terminals (POSTs) to operate.

Mr. Osei-Ameyaw said this when the executives of the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies (ALMC) called on him in Accra to deliberate on issues of mutual concern

This follows a petition by the Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana (CLAG) to the government to amend the National Lotto Act to include private sector participation in the country’s lottery industry.

Mr. Osei-Ameyaw said the NLA was not out to ruin anyone’s business but was open to work with all private lotto operators who were willing to join NLA.

This he said would generate more revenue for the state for national development; as other lottery operators pay no tax to the government thus depriving the state of the much needed revenue.

He also served notice that all operators who continue to operate illegally would face the law as stipulated in ACT 722.

Mr. Osei-Ameyaw stated that he would also enforce the Executive Instrument signed by the former Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Ms. Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong in 2013.

It empowers the NLA to prosecute offenders who will be tried in lotto courts established across the country.

