Nissan launches new product

Japanese multinational automobile manufacturer, Nissan, has launched the all-new Nissan Kicks Compact Crossover, the latest addition to its crossover segment, in Ghana.

The new automobile boasts of spacious interior, integrated roof rails, high-ride height, and 17 inches alloy wheels, a steeply sloping windscreen, 432 litre luggage space and electric mirrors for African models.

With a 1.6 litre petrol engine that delivers maximum of 118 horse power, Nissan Kicks comes varied colours and several features set it apart from other models in the automobile industry.

At the event in Accra, the Minister for Business Development, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed attested to the superior quality of Nissan vehicles based on his more than two decades experience with the brand.

He challenged the company to establish an assembling plant in Ghana, within the next two years, to create employment for the teeming youth as well as hands-on training.

He said the country was stable and investor friendly and reiterated government’s commitment to its efforts to create conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

He also charged the company to set up an entrepreneurial fund to assist the graduates to venture into their own businesses after school as the public sector could not absorb all of them.

The minister said the government would not relent on its determination to remove all obstacles that imbedded business growth; in line with its vision to make the country the best business location on the continent.

Director for Sales and Operations for Nissan South Africa, Jimmy Dando said the company had distinguished itself on the continent with the quality of its vehicles and the new Nissan Kicks had raised the bar.

“This new model comes with superior qualities and features and brings a brand new experience and comfort to driving,” he said and assured patrons of value for money.

Managing Director of Japan Motors, Salem Kalmoni , in his welcome address, said the company as part of its expansion in the sub-region, currently had dealership in Lome, Togo; Dakar, Senegal and Bamako, Mali with plans to expand further.

He lauded government for creating an enabling business environment and called for more to be done to improve logistics and trade policies to support business expansion to the region.

Director for Sales and Marketing, Imad Ghorayeb and Sales Manager, Wasim Deen Ahmed in a presentation, touted the features of the vehicle including its elegance, security, fortitude, and superior fuel consumption.

By Jonathan Donkor