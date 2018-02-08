Nissan delegation calls on Japan Motors

A top delegation from Nissan headquarters in Japan has completed a working visit to Japan Motors Trading Company (JMTC) in Accra, as part of an inspection tour of its operations in Africa and to appraise its operations in the country.

The delegation, which also included the Nissan Africa Regional Office (NARO) in South Africa, which oversees Nissan operations on the continent, was ushered round the tour by top executives of Japan Motors led by the Managing Director, Salem Kalmoni and the Director, Sales and Marketing, Imad Antoine Ghorayeb.

Mr. Peyman Karger, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Nissan in-charge of Africa, the Middle East and India (AMI) led the Nissan team.

Whilst in the country, the JMTC officials conducted the delegation round the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority in Tema to familiarise with the activities on importing automobiles into the country and the company’s bonded warehouse at Tema, where it keeps its imported Nissan products.

The team also visited some historical places in the country like the Black Star Square.

Speaking to the media on the visit, Mr. Karger underscored Nissan as the strongest brand and the leader in the automobile market in the country and the entire continent.

“We are impressed by the stability and professionalism with which JMTC carries out its operation which shows Ghana has a very big asset in the automobile industry. Going through the administration, showroom and workshop we have observed the company indeed has the capacity to hold high the Nissan brand which is very promising going forward,” he said.

Mr. Karger assured on behalf of Nissan to give more support to JMTC in terms of sales and after-sales in a bid to maintain its leadership position in Ghana’s automobile industry.

On his part, Mr. Kalmoni observed the visit of the high hierarchy of Nissan Motor Limited showed how much Ghana was important to the group as it expands its frontiers in the sub region and maintain its number one position in the market.

“Ghana is regarded as one of the top countries in Africa in terms of sales and market share which has informed their decision to be here and access the market. We are happy for this visit as it will provide a platform for them to give more support,” he said.

He assured that the company would be more pragmatic and innovative going forward as it strived hard to maintain Nissan’s leadership in Ghana’s automobile industry

By Times Reporter