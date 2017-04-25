Nii Armah wins arm wrestling competition

EBENEZER Nii Armah was declared overall winner of the first Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) national open championship at the rlg DG Hathiramani Sports Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Organised by the GAF, the Odorkor-based strongman won the over 120kg weight category and was decorated with a brand new silver wrist watch worth $400 from the president of the Federation.

Alberta Frimpong, representing the Ghana Police Service, took the first prize in the female category when she used her experience training for some time on the tables.

Both winners who received prizes from sponsors may be considered for the national team, the Black Arms, to be formed soon and guided by coaches to learn the technics, tactics and strategies for international competition.

Technical Director of the Arm wrestling Federation, Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, who represented the Sports Minister at the event, commended the organisers, sponsors and participants for the enthusiasm shown.

Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Federation said the African Championship is slated for Nigeria, and he believes Ghana is going to be represented by a worthy team.

He promised that the sport, formed last year, is becoming very attractive to the youth and females as well, and “very soon it is going be a competitive event in the regional capitals and major districts as well as go the tertiary institutions and keep fit clubs.”

Some institutions who registered and participated were Ghana Immigration, Ghana Police and Ghana Revenue Authority.

Some of the sponsors were Rush Energy Drink, Kofikrom Pharmacy Ltd. Binatone Electronics, Awards Center, Uncle T Malt, Paradise Pac Mineral Water, Vita Milk, Henry’s Inn Restaurant and Kasapreko.