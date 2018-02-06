NIB to deepen footprint across Ghana

National Investment Bank (NIB) as part of its expansion drive is to establish three additional branches in Accra to bring its branch network to 55.

The Managing Director of NIB, Dr John Kweku Asamoah speaking at the bank’s thanksgiving service held in Accra on Sunday said, the move was to increase the footprint of the bank across the country as well as bring banking services to the doorstep of customers.

The annual thanksgiving service under the theme, ‘He has made everything beautiful in His Time…Ecclesiastes 3:11’ was to express appreciation to God for His manifold blessings on the bank for the 2017 financial year.

It was attended by staff, management members, some board members and retired staff of the bank. The NIB choir and the Joyfulway Incorporated provided melodious gospel songs to spice up the programme.

Dr Asamoah said the new branches would be established at Kisseman, East Legon and Nungua before the end of the first quarter this year.

The MD said NIB over the years had provided credit to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the country to thrive, adding that, “The focus of NIB this year is to explore avenues to reduce the interest rates on credit for the SME sector to enable access to loans to expand their businesses.”

He also stressed that the bank would continue to develop innovative products and deploy systems to meet the diverse banking needs of customers and improve on the services of the bank.

Touching on the 2017 performance of the bank, Dr Asamoah said it was great, adding that, although, the 2017 accounts were still under preparation, the figures he had seen indicated that the bank posted good results last year.

Reverend Dr Fred Deegbe, the former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana who preached the sermon lauded the management of the bank for the decision to set aside a day to thank God for His blessings, saying, “Some managing directors and management staff of companies do not find such exercise to thank God as very important.”

