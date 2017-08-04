NIB supports DOVVSU

The National Investment bank (NIB) has presented a set of office furniture valued at GH¢23, 000.00 to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service.

Presenting the furniture, Head of Corporate Affairs of NIB, Charles Wordey said NIB appreciates the immense role that DOVVSU plays in protecting the rights of the vulnerable in society and the prevention of crime in the country and will continue to support such endeavours to ensure security of the citizenry.

He said the Bank had been collaborating with the Ghana Police Service in the maintenance of law and order.

Mr Wordey expressed the hope that the existing relationship between the two institutions would be strengthened further.

He said the donation was part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility of supporting needy institutions in communities in which it operates, adding that, NIB recognises the role these communities play in its business and strives to achieve sustainable business within the communities.

A representative of DOVVSU and Head of the Department of Social Welfare, Mr Myles Ongoh who received the furniture on behalf of the Unit expressed gratitude to NIB for the gesture and promised to put them into proper use.