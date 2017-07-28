NHIA suspends capitation grant in A/R

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has suspended the capitation programme of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the Ashanti Region.

A statement released on Tuesday and issued by the Corporate Affairs Directorate of the NHIA said the suspension effective August 1, 2017 follows a directive from government.

“The Board (of Directors of the Authority) shall undertake a thorough review of the whole capitation payment mechanism and processes and will inform the public of the way forward after the detailed review is completed,” it said.

The capitation programme was piloted and subsequently rolled out in the region in 2012.

Under the programme, service providers are paid in advance, an agreed fixed rate to provide a specific set of services for each individual signed up with the provider for a stipulated period of time.

It covers only primary health care for out-patient attendance while amount paid to the provider is irrespective of whether that person would seek care or not during the designated period.

It is recalled that the Senior Minister, Mr Yaw Osafo Maafo hinted of government’s decision to abolish the programme at the 25th Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates’ congress in Kumasi on Sunday, July 16.

Addressing delegates, he noted that the programme was to be extended to other parts of the country after its pilot in the region but the NHIA had not been able to do so.

This, he said was an indication that the programme was not good and therefore should not be continued in the region.