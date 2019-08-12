Neymar exit talks ‘more advanced’



Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, has said that talks about the 27-year-old Neymar’s exit were “more advanced than before”.

But the club was not ready to give their approval to a transfer, he said.

The world most expensive player has been linked with a return to Barcelona and a move to arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Neymar joined PSG in 2017 when the club, owned by the wealthy Qatar Sports Investments, paid 222m (£200m) to Neymar so that he could buy himself out of his contract.

The striker has scored 34 league goals in two seasons for the French giants, although injuries interrupted both of those campaigns.

PSG’s coach Thomas Tuchel said Neymar took part in training on Saturday, but was not fully fit. –BBC