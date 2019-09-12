Newmont Goldcorp appoints new head for Africa operations

Newmont Goldcorp has announced the appointment of Francois Hardy to head its Africa operations, replacing Alwyn Pretorius, who has transitioned to the company’s South America operations.



Mr Hardy assumed the helm at Newmont Goldcorp Africa in June of 2019 and has since focused on enhancing safe, efficient and responsible production to ensure the company maintains a sustainable, long-term business.



With more than 17 years’ experience in mining and project development within the Newmont Goldcorp portfolio, Mr Hardy most recently served as Regional Project Director for Australia.



Prior to that, he was General Manager of the company’s Tanami gold mine in Australia, where he led the turnaround of the operation into one of the company’s best performing assets.



“The Africa Region has maintained strong performance and I congratulate the team for their skill and commitment to delivering our business strategy,” said Mr Hardy.



“I am honoured to join the region’s success story and believe that, together with the government and all stakeholders, we will continue to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining.”



Mr Hardy joined Newmont in 2002 and has held a number of leadership roles in Global Programme Management, Business Excellence and Technical Services, along with leading operations in Australia.



Before joining Newmont, Mr Hardy held positions at Avmin Ltd and De Beers Consolidated Mines.



His varied roles and rich experience in the gold mining sector and driving step change in operational performance will be valuable in taking forward Newmont Goldcorp Ghana’s project portfolio.



“We continue to focus on achieving exceptional performance while fulfilling our values and commitments to our stakeholders,” concluded Mr Hardy.

