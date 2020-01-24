New voters’ register: Christian Council calls for calm

The Christian Council of Ghana has called for calm amid heated disagreements over the compilation of a new voters’ register.

General Secretary for the Council, Rev Dr Cyril Fayose said although the law is on the side of the Electoral Commission (EC) they should strive to build consensus with all parties involved.

Speaking at the launch of the council’s 90th Anniversary in Accra, Rev Dr Fayose said the EC would need the collaboration of everyone to move forward, hence the need for cool heads to prevail.

He said all parties involved in the disagreement over the new voters’ register should move away from their entrenched positions in order for a meaningful discussion to take place.

Sharing his thoughts, Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Most Rev Dr Kwabena Boafo expressed joy that the Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voters’ Register has put its demonstrations on hold.

This, he said would facilitate easier deliberations on the matter. He said the council stands ready to mediate the process.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), which is the biggest opposition party in the country formed an alliance with some of the smaller political parties to resist the EC’s quest to compile a new roll for the December 2020 elections.

According to the coalition, there is nothing wrong with the current register therefore, compiling a new one is a waste of resources.

The NDC said the EC wants to connive with the government to disenfranchise voters in opposition strongholds in the process of compiling the new register.

The EC, however, says the current register is not fit for purpose. Biometric verification devices and other equipment related to the register are either out of date or faulty, the commission argues.

The EC says timely compilation of a new register would allow it to increase security features on the roll and ensure the deliverance of a problem-free election.

myjoyonline.com