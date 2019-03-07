‘New political movement seeks alternative ideology to Ghana’s politics’

A new political movement, the People’s Democratic Movement,(PDM) with an alternative ideology to end the political duopoly in Ghana yesterday, held a meeting in Accra to look at the way forward for the country’s political development.

The PDM said there was the need for political movements to seek pragmatic measures to manage the country’s affairs and resources.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times, acting chairman of PDM, Dr Kojo Opoku Aidoo said the movement would gain state power through the electoral process after becoming a political party.

He indicated that the movement would salvage Ghanaians by transforming its ideologies into practice, to impact positively on the living standards of the people.

“The country after the over throw of the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President has experienced little or no development from the two leading parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which have dominated the nation’s political space since the inception of democracy in 1992.

“Though Ghana Is endowed with enormous human and natural resources, endowed with natural resources including gold, diamond, bauxite, timber, cocoa, arable lands, fresh rivers as well as oil and gas, the majority of people continue to wallow in abject poverty.

“Records show that at the time of independence in 1957, only about six million people were living in Ghana. Today, 62 years later, the country’s population is estimated to be more than 28 million and there are some factors that ought to be taken into account when analyzing the socio-economic and political progress of the nation,” Mr Aidoo noted.

He challenged the citizenry, who are patriotic had to boldly speak out and put the government on its toes to address the ailing economy and on the implementation of Ghana Partnership School project, cautioned the government against its implementation saying “privatisation, commercialisation and commoditisation of public education are not the answers to provision of quality public education.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY