New officers for GCA

The Ghana Cricket Association (GCA) has elected new officers to run the affairs of the association for the next four years.

At an elective congress held on Saturday at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra, Mr Emmanuel O. Asare, went unopposed as president, with 19 delegates, endorsing his leadership, whilst Mr Oscar Provencal also went unopposed as vice president, with 21 delegates voting for him.

Mr Philip Danquah Debrah also went unopposed with 20 delegates approving his nomination as treasurer, whilst Seth Nti was voted for as the secretary general.

Four others, Venkata Mahesh Krishna Narra, Kofi Tandoh, Narenda Vattikutti and Angela C. Allotey were elected as Executive Members. –GNA