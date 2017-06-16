New MPs struggling in Parliament—Majority Leader

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has stated that new Members of Parliament (MPs) are struggling to find their feet in the House.

In his assessment of the performance of new MPs, he explained that contributions by the NDC new entrants have usually been fraught with errors fuelled by emotions due to the shock it suffered in the 2016 elections.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu expressed the sentiment when the host of the morning show sought his view on the performance of the new parliamentary entrants.

“It is rather the NDC MPs who are struggling in the House. I believe they are yet to recover from the shocking defeat, so some of them are yet to make the impact,” he stressed.

“I personally sometimes try to advise them, because parliamentary work is a continuous learning process. Some of them even come to me and I believe my colleagues as well, for advice and assessment of their contributions on the floor”, he said .

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is also the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, indicated that “the possibility of the NDC losing the elections never crossed the minds of these new MPs.”

He noted that the same situation happened to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when it lost the 2008 general election because it was confident of winning that election.”-3news.com