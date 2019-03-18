New Hearts CEO starts work today

The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hearts of Oak, Frederick N.K Moore, says he has the requisite know-how to transform the fortunes of the Phobians and re-establish the club as the biggest on the continent.

Mr. Moore becomes the seventh CEO to be appointed at the club since 2011.

He was appointed last week and is coming after Fred Crentsil, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, Gerard Ankrah and Vincent Sowah Odote as well as Mark Noonan.

The former CEO of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICA) will start work from today after American Chief Executive; Mark Noonan left his post last Thursday due to Personal reasons and frustrations over the suspension of competitive football in the country.

And in his first public statement since his appointment, Mr. Moore has promised of a massive turn-around in the fortunes of the club under his tenure.

“A lot is about to change at Hearts of Oak. I know we are not where we used to or should be, however I am convinced under my tenure things will change for the better.”

According to him, time has come for the club to return to top level football and was the need to work together to achieve great things at the club.

MR. Moore said he understands Ghana football and knows where as a club, Hearts of Oak needs to be at present and the direction they need to go there. T

He joins the Rainbow family from AJS Consulting.

He assured the supporters of a good leadership style that will yield the required results, one that will listen to their grievances and work on them to make the club even greater.

