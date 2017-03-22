New Board Chair meets MiDA management team

The new chairperson of the MiDA Board, Professor Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu, has met with MiDA’s management team a few days after the inauguration of the reconstituted MiDA Board last week Monday.

The meeting, which comes ahead of her maiden board meeting next week, gave Prof Ntiamoa-Baidu the opportunity to get acquainted with the heads of the various units at MiDA and the project managers handling the six Compact Projects.

It also discussed progress made on Compact projects, challenges so far, and how to enhance program implementation.

Prof Ntiamoa-Baidu assured the management team of her support and echoed President Akufo-Addo’s charge to the Board at their inauguration, to ensure that the goal and objectives of the Ghana Power Compact are met to the benefit of Ghanaians.