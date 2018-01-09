NEIP contracts CEIBS for Business Plan Competition

The China Europe International Business School (CEIBS), a leading international business school has been contracted to put together a curriculum and facilitators for the regional training of over 6000 business applicants for the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) Business Plan Competition.

The contract initiated by the NEIP together with its Private Sector Implementation Partner (PSIP) African SME Organisation under the Ministry of Business Development is part of the first phase of the NEIP Business Plan Competition,

A statement issued by the NEIP in Accra yesterday said in December last year, the first 700 applicants for the NEIP Business Plan Competition from Accra were trained at the National Centre for Tertiary Education.

The statement said subsequent training would be organised in Accra within the coming weeks for the remaining applicants in the Greater Accra Region.

“On January 8, however, training will be organised in Tamale at the Radach Lodge Conference Centre for all applicants within the Northern Region. Ashanti and Upper West regions follows on January10 with training at KNUST CCB Auditorium and the GNAT Hall respectively. Training in the Brong Ahafo and Upper East region will begin on January 12, 2018, at the GNAT Halls in the various capitals,” the statement said.

The statement said businesses would be assisted based on a 4 tier SME Support Ecosystem which includes advisory services, access to finance (seed capital, loans, equity), access to market and policy (providing a conducive SME Ecosystem).

Applicants, the statement said would be thoroughly trained on developing a world standard business plan and a sustainable business model which would equip them with enough knowledge to be able to run as independent businesses.

The curriculum, the statement said would be available online for free download.

Applicants will receive a detailed e-mail and text message with more information on the training.

This it said would be sent to the contact information provided by applicants on the NEIP Business Plan Competition form, which was submitted during the Call for Proposals.

“It is very necessary that entrepreneurs, existing and non-existing businesses both traditional and Innovation Driven Enterprises receive adequate training to equip them with the required tools to be able to compete with world standards. It is therefore mandatory for all applicants to attend training in order to qualify for the next stage of the competition,” the statement said.