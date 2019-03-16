NDC worried over lack of consultation to end vigilantism

A Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otukunor, is worried there will not be enough consultation on the bid to end political vigilantism.



Whilst welcoming the move, he noted that the approach would be a rather delayed one because the President had served notice that legislation to disband all political vigilante groups would soon be laid in Parliament.



“So if we can hold one conference and get all the stakeholders on board, discuss the matter thoroughly and come up with lasting solutions which may form a strong foundation for legislative work, I think that there should have been a stronger way and a smarter way to deal with the matter and I urge the president to come very clear on the matter of possible consultations.”



Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, clarified that the decision by President Nana Akufo-Addo to trigger the legislation does not suggest that he has given up hopes of an expected meeting between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the matter.



But Mr Otukunor indicated that the President is proving difficult in the matter after he previously rebuffed the NDC’s request for a third party mediator in any possible talks saying, “I don’t know why the president is remaining recalcitrant in his position on the engagement and I think that the earlier he considers that the better”.



The National Peace Council, for example, has expressed readiness to assist the two main political parties in any possible talks but President Akufo-Addo, in an earlier response to the NDC said he saw little basis for some of the party’s requests.



However, the NPP which is also a major stakeholder in the discussion, insists that the President’s directive for legislation was in order. Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, the National Communications Director of the NPP stated that “this will reinforce whatever he is persuading the party to do.

“I think that it is a very important step, the party should be advised and take it on board that it better cleans up internally because the big stick will be there,” he said. –citinewsroom.com