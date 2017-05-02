NDC: Workers’ conditions worsen

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused government of superintending over developments that have worsened the plights of the Ghanaian worker, since assuming office.

Signed by the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the statement, said government has supervised the sharp increase in the prices of goods and services and a corresponding increase in the cost of living.

In a message (statement) to commemorate May Day, yesterday, it added that government had failed to reduce the cost of utilities in spite of its pre-election campaign promises to that effect.

The statement further noted that this year’s celebration has been marked against the backdrop of many difficulties which threaten the wellbeing of Ghanaian workers, adding that, “for the first time in recent memory, Ghanaian public sector workers have been forced to mark this important day without receiving their monthly salary”.

“This show of insensitivity on the part of the Akufo-Addo led government would inflict more hardships on workers who have already had to contend with sky-rocketing prices of goods and services and a general increase in the cost of living.”

It faulted government of the non-fulfillment of key electoral promises including the reduction of electricity and fuel prices as promised by then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

“The Akufo-Addo government has favoured platitudes and empty rhetoric instead of the implementation of concrete policies to alleviate the suffering of the worker and Ghanaians at large.

The statement condemned what it said is the government’s penchant for dismissing thousands of Ghanaians from their jobs and replacing them with their favours.

The party therefore urged government to rather ensure the creation of sustainable jobs for the teeming unemployed youths rather than “dismissing thousands from post and putting others in their places”.

The statement noted that such tendency “does not create or sustain decent jobs. It simply gives employment to some and unemployment to others”.

“The Akufo-Addo led administration’s inexplicable belief in the ‘job for the boys philosophy’ also threatens to render valuable human resources in the various ministries, departments and agencies’ (MDA’s) redundant, following the engagement of a legion of special assistants and advisors who wield more influence and power than very senior public and civil servants in many MDAs despite possessing limited qualifications.”

The NDC further urged government to ensure the completion and full implementation of policies and legislative measures aimed at further protecting the interests of workers.

These include: the Marrakesh Maternity Convention which was approved by the immediate past cabinet and the Domestic Workers Regulation aimed at safeguarding and protecting domestic workers.

It said the NDC, as social democrats, “associated with the struggles and aspirations of Ghanaian workers as we mark this important world-wide occasion.

We recognise the immense sacrifices and contributions that labour has made over the years and its partnership with various governments and like-minded organisations to bring development and progress to our dear nation”.

The statement assured workers of the NDC’s commitment to protecting their interest both in government and in opposition.

